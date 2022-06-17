Lincolnshire gritters on standby as extreme heat could melt roads

A Lincolnshire County Council gritter is on standby because of the extreme heat of over 30C forecast on Friday.

Although gritters usually treat frosty roads, the extreme heat can cause bitumen in the surface to soften, making the road stickier.

This can cause the tarmac to dent or be damaged by heavier vehicles. Grit can be used to absorb excess bitumen and stabilise the road.

Temperatures across the UK are soaring today with Lincoln expected to reach nearly 30C this afternoon, while south of the UK could hit 33C – hotter than Jamaica and the Maldives.

Doncaster Council has already reportedly sent out gritters, and now Lincolnshire County Council has confirmed the authority has theirs on standby.

The county council spokesperson said the authority will take reports from members of the public, highways and police officers as well as other officials.

“Reports will be assessed and then we’ll send a gritter out to any area that’s needed,” they said.

Faults on Lincolnshire Roads can be reported on Fix My Street