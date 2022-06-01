Lincolnshire man climbs Mount Snowdon for charity dressed as Stormtrooper
Well done Rob!
The force was strong for one man from Sleaford who donned a full replica Stormtrooper costume as he walked to the summit of Mount Snowdon for charity.
Rob Tupholme is a Corporal from RAF Cranwell and long-time supporter of Macmillan, who wanted to give the charity ‘A New Hope’ of a financial boost with a fundraising challenge.
The 45-year-old headed up the 3,560 foot mountain with his two man team – Corporal Tibor (Wez) Vegh and Sergeant Mark Thwaites – on May 7 this year. He raised more than £5,800 for charity, including from his Just Giving page which you can still make donations to.
Rob decided to take on the challenge after his colleague Wez’s mum was diagnosed with cancer and received support from Macmillan Cancer Support, a charity which he has raised money for before.
He said: “My colleague and I were discussing his mum’s treatment and the help she had received from Macmillan Cancer Support. As I have previously fundraised for Macmillan I decided it was time to do another challenge – this time with a difference.
“The hardest part of climbing Mount Snowdon was the lack of vision, the nature of the helmet restricts vision so you can’t see where you’re placing your feet, hence why we had a team of three completing the climb.
“This, of course, is nothing compared to what cancer sufferers go through, no more so than my mate’s Mum who has recently undergone a double mastectomy.”
Sarah Adwick, Macmillan Fundraising Manager, said: “Rob and RAF Cranwell have done so much for Macmillan over the years, raising an incredible amount of money which has already made a huge difference to the lives of local people affected by cancer.
“Their support enables us to continue funding vital cancer support services across Lincolnshire so we can do whatever it takes for people affected by cancer when they need us most.”