Behind bars: Criminals locked up in Lincolnshire in May

A man who admitted manslaughter after a father died following a traveller fight in front of his own children, and another male who used fraudulent tactics to scam over £400k from numerous victims, were among those put behind bars in Greater Lincolnshire in May.

There was also a notable case close to the border in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire of a man stalking a woman who he claimed to have mistaken for a prison guard he recognised.

In addition, a former PCSO from Humberside Police jailed this month, who was based not far from Northern Lincolnshire in Goole, used his job to strike up sexual relationships with women.

The Lincolnite’s court reporters cover the biggest cases heard in our region every day. Here’s a round up of signifiant cases resulting in prison sentences in May 2022:

Terence Hardy

A man who admitted manslaughter after a father died following a traveller fight in front of his own children in a Lincolnshire village was jailed for eight years.

Terence Hardy, 35, of Main Road, Long Bennington, denied murder and was cleared after a trial at Lincoln Crown Court, but had previously admitted manslaughter in relation to the death of 46-year-old Dean Gray. Hardy’s father-in-law, Stuart Gray Snr, 63, was found not guilty of manslaughter and possession of an offensive weapon.

Aurel Irimia

Convicted attempted murderer Aurel Irimia, 46, who stabbed a man during a random daytime attack in Spalding town centre was given an extended sentence of seven years and eight months.

Essam Elmegrhi

Essam Elmegrhi, 51, who was described as a ‘manipulative and dishonest criminal’, was jailed for six years after he admitted using fraudulent tactics to scam over £400,000 from numerous victims.

Anthony Fiddler

Bourne man Anthony Fiddler admitted a string of sexual offences after being caught by a “decoy” at a church and was jailed for four years and eight months.

Simon Smith

Former Humberside Police PCSO Simon Smith, 49, was jailed for two years and 10 months after he admitted three counts of misconduct in a public office and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

John McLaggan

John Mclaggan, 50, became the tenth person charged as part of a drug dealing conspiracy in Gainsborough to be put behind bars. He was sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison.

Darren Hodgkinson

Darren Hodgkinson, 53, was jailed for two-and-a-half years for stalking a woman in Wisbech who he claimed to have mistaken for a prison guard he recognised.

Tomas Pearson

Drug dealing ‘thug’ Tomas Pearson, 25, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years behind bars after he was charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Ian Plastow

Scunthorpe man Ian Plastow, 26, was jailed for two years after dragging a woman into his caravan before threatening her with a machete in a terrifying ordeal, in which he also attacked two police offices.

Judge Michael Fanning imposed a two-year prison sentence for the assault on the woman, and a further two months for the assault on the police officer. A further sentence of one month for the assault on the second police officer will run concurrently.

Jerry Johnson

Jerry Johnson, 25, was jailed for 20 months after taking sentimental items from the home of an 84-year-old while she was asleep in her chair.

Samuel Blacknell

Samuel Blacknell, 31, was jailed for a year after he pulled out a knife in front of a young family.

Daniel Jackman

Daniel Jackman, 34, carried out a string of commercial burglaries in Bourne during a month long crime spree and was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

Raymond Buff

Experienced HGV driver Raymond Buff, 55, claimed a sneezing fit led to him crashing into the back of a car on the A1, causing the death of 39-year-old Matthew Mitchell from Stamford.

