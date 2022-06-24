Lincolnshire shop gives up after ‘three robberies in three nights’

A woman’s clothing boutique shop has closed down, with the owner blaming a man who allegedly robbed the premises “three times in three nights”.

Pinky moved into the former Topman shop premises on Scunthorpe High Street in March this year, but after three months the owner called Raja said “we can’t carry on like this” and referenced someone by the name of DBR.

Humberside Police said on Thursday that Damien Baker-Revell, 27, of Normanby Road in Scunthorpe, was charged in connection with four commercial burglaries in the North Lincolnshire town.

He was charged in relation to three incidents at Pinky on the High Street and a fourth offence at a Chinese takeaway on Laneham Street. The offences took place between Wednesday, June 15 and Tuesday, June 21.

Raja, the owner of Pinky, put up a notice in the shop window to all customers, which read: “To all customers, we are sorry that we have had to close the business. We have been robbed three times in three nights and we can’t carry on like this.” He also said a big “thank you to all our great customers for supporting (us)”.

In a message to the suspect, he added: “Please watch your life because karma will get you. You hurt a nice person. Two ladies lost their jobs because of you, who are single parents, not nice, my heart is destroyed for them.”

Baker-Revell appeared at Hull Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 23 where he indicated a guilty plea to one count of attempted burglary, one count of possession of drugs, and one count of receiving stolen goods.

He was remanded into custody until his next hearing, which is scheduled for 2pm on June 29 at Grimsby Magistrates Court.