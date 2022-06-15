Made in Chelsea star visits adorable alpacas in Newark
Filming things to do around Newark
An alpaca farm on the outskirts of Grantham was visited by Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson this week, filming a showcase of things to do around Newark.
The television personality, best known for his appearances on shows such as Celebrity Big Brother, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and, of course, Made in Chelsea, was in Newark visiting JandJ Alpacas with a film crew.
Sam was there filming content for things to do in and around Newark, and decided what better place to visit than the home of some of Europe’s best and most adorable alpacas.
JandJ Alpacas, who spoke to The Lincolnite earlier this year after three of their animals won rosettes at the National Alpaca Show, shared the news of their “special visitor” on social media on Wednesday afternoon, and Sam appeared to be delighted to visit the staff and animals.
Details of where the filmed content will end up have not yet been revealed, but it appears to be a documentary-type series about quirky activities in the Newark area.