So fluffy! Lincolnshire alpacas win big at National Show
A great day out? Alpaca my bags!
Three alpacas from the outskirts of Grantham have won rosettes at one of Europe’s biggest alpaca events.
Olympia, Neo, and Apollo, owned and cared for by JandJ Alpacas, walked away with rosettes after coming fifth, fifth, and sixth, respectively, in their classes.
Competition was fierce, with more than 650 alpacas being featured at the National Alpaca Show in Telford.
Speaking to The Lincolnite Podcast, Jess from JandJ explained the alpacas are judged by paddock condition, conformation (the shape of the animal), and quality of wool.
JandJ Alpacas started in 2005 with just four alpacas, but now has 99 on its 23 acre farm, with fifteen due to give birth before August.
Entry to the Alpaca Centre and Coffee Shop is free, with the option to buy feed, and meet-and-greet experiences.
For more information, visit the JandJ Alpacas website.
Subscribe free to The Lincolnite Podcast