Man arrested on arson suspicion after Sudbrooke house fire

The cause of the fire is still being determined

We are investigating a fire at a property in Sudbrooke which is being treated as arson.

Officers and forensic investigators are on scene at the property in Maple Drive, Sudbrooke following the incident last night (June 9).

We received a report of a potential disturbance at the address at 7.19pm last night, and then received a further report that the property was on fire around 30 minutes later. Officers and crews from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue attended, and found nobody in the property.

Officers searched the local area and located a 36-year-old man in nearby woodland, who has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life in connection with the incident.

Nobody was injured, and there is no wider risk to the public. The cause of the fire is currently being established. The damage is isolated to the house and the house has been determined to be safe.

We remain on scene while we carry out our investigations. The man is still in police custody. Incident 375 of 9 June relates.