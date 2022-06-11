One week to go until Lincoln’s Dragon Boat Race

The free-to-attend annual spectacular Lincoln Dragon Boat Race will take place on the Brayford Waterfront next Saturday (June 18) and it is set to be “the biggest and best yet”.

The event is hosted by Ringrose Law and LIVES who held a breakfast briefing with all the teams at the DoubleTree by Hilton Lincoln during the morning of Friday, June 10.

It will be the first boat race since 2019 when 21 teams will take to the water on June 18, where it is expected that they will be watched by several hundred spectators. The race will begin at 11.30am, with trophies being presented by LIVES to the winning crew from around 4pm.

The 21 crews, representing local businesses and charity organisations across Lincolnshire, will race the thirty foot brightly painted Chinese boats over a 200 metre course on the Brayford North Waterfront.

The teams, including Branston, Streets Chartered Accountants, DatCom, Daniel Charles Construction, and past winners Belton Construction, will be raising money for LIVES on the day.

LIVES is a vital Lincolnshire charity who attend 999 medical emergencies across the county, providing rapid first response support and highly specialised medical interventions.

Alex Bennett, Marketing Manager at Ringrose Law and one of the organisers of the event, said: “We are delighted that so many local companies are supporting this event and through their generosity we hope to raise a significant sum for LIVES.

“We are sure that crews and spectators alike will enjoy a fantastic day with races every 10-15 minutes throughout the day and plenty of entertainment on the Brayford, including a Penalty Shoot Out with Lincoln City Foundation, Face Painting, Active Nation, Party Delights, Gelato Cart, Coffee Trike, Custom Bakes and much more.”