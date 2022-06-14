Man arrested over public order offence at Lincoln Tesco
He appeared to initially resist arrest
A 27-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged public order offence at a Tesco Express branch on upper Lincoln High Street.
The incident at the shop located at 245-246 Lincoln High Street was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 12.20pm on Tuesday, June 14.
A passer-by saw multiple officers speaking to the man next to their police van not far from Iceland.
He then suddenly appeared to resist attempts to detain him before officers put him into the police van.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear or/provoke unlawful violence.
“He remains in police custody. Enquiries are ongoing.”