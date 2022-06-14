Protest to call for removal of Grantham Thatcher statue

A protest will call for the removal of the “evil” Margaret Thatcher statue in Grantham.

The controversial statue has divided the town since it was unveiled in May and has been the target of repeated vandalism.

The event will take place outside the Guildhall Arts Centre at 2pm on June 26 with the aim of “asking for the removal of the Evil Maggie Thatcher statue”.

The event has been organised by the Facebook page UK Real News.

23 people have responded to say they will be attending so far, and less than 100 are expected overall.

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that they have been notified about the event.

A spokesperson for the group asserted their right to hold the protest, saying: “As the statue is in a public place, no permission is needed for people to meet up.

“We’ve got to remember when the statue was officially unveiled no one from the organising committee applied for any permissions to meet on that day. In fact it was kept secret until 12 noon and the ceremony took place at a little after 2pm.”

The statue has already been vandalised several times, with university worker Jeremy Webster fined £90 for the egging the statue when it was first put in place.

It has also been splashed by paint twice.

