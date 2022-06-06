Man assaulted by person wearing Queen Elizabeth II mask in Lincoln pub
The victim was cut and suffered a bleeding nose
We are appealing for help to identify the man in the image following a report of an assault.
At around 7pm on Wednesday 1st June, a male was reportedly punched in the face inside The Anchor on Lincoln High Street. The victim sustained a cut and bleeding nose as a result.
The offender is described as a white male, approximately 5ft 10 ins tall and is believed to be of a medium to heavy build. He has tattoos on his arms and legs and was wearing dark shorts, a dark t-shirt, and a black gilet. He was also wearing a Queen Elizabeth mask on top of his head.
We believe the man in the image may be able to help with our enquiries.
If you know this man, please get in touch.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 379 of 1st June.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 379 of 1st June in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.