Man attacked with crowbar after Sleaford roundabout incident

We are appealing for information after a man was attacked with a crowbar at his home address in Holdingham.

The incident took place after a white ford transit van towing a flatbed trailer and a grey motor scooter avoided colliding at Holdingham Roundabout, at around 3.15pm on Saturday, June 11.

Both vehicles then drove towards Sleaford and at the next roundabout the driver of the scooter has challenged the van driver over his driving.

The driver of the van and passenger have then abandoned their vehicle and chased after the scooter driver, who is in his 60s, back to his home address.

They have attacked him with a crowbar before leaving the scene.

The motor scooter driver did not sustain injuries as he was wearing his helmet at the time.

We are requesting anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dash cam/CCTV footage to come forward.

