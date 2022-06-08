Man hit by truck in Sleaford town centre
A man suffered non life-threatening injuries
Update: 4.50pm: Roads in the centre of Sleaford that were closed following this collision have now been re-opened.
The pedestrian is believed to have suffered injuries which are not life-threatening nor life-altering.
If you witnessed the collision, please contact us on 101 quoting Incident 251 of 8 June.
We are in attendance at Market Place, Sleaford, following a collision involving a truck and a male pedestrian.
Our Force Control Room received a call at 3.11pm today, reporting a collision on the corner near Barclays Bank.
The severity of injuries to the pedestrian are currently unknown.
Access to the Market Place via Southgate is believed to be restricted, and we would urge motorists to avoid the area if possible.
Incident 251 of 8 June refers.