Man left with fractured eye socket after Lincoln nightclub assault

We are appealing for people to check mobile phone footage from a night out following a serious assault which left the victim with a fractured eye socket and injuries to their jaw which required surgery.

The alleged assault is reported to have taken place on the main dancefloor at Home nightclub in Lincoln on Friday 15 April between 11.30pm and 11.45pm near the bar area.

If you were there and filming your night out, we are asking you to check your footage as there is a chance you may have captured the incident itself, or the moments just prior or just afterwards. We are also keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have other information relating to the people responsible.

Here are details on what to look for if you are checking your footage:

The incident is reported to have involved five people who became involved in an altercation, resulting in one man allegedly punching the victim to the face multiple times.

The victim was out with one friend, and the suspect had two other individuals with him.

The victim was wearing a black and purple Diadora top with a stripe across the middle, black cargo trousers and black trainers. He also had a thick moustache. The suspect is described as around 6ft tall, white, clean shaven with short dark hair between 19 and 21 years old. He was wearing a black top and trousers.

We are treating this assault as grievous bodily harm (GBH).

DC Tom Lassmans is leading the investigation. He said: “This is an extremely serious assault which has had a very real physical and emotional impact on the victim, and we are investigating the offence to the fullest possible extent.

“We have been following a number of lines of enquiry since this incident happened, and now believe that an appeal to the public could help us to secure the evidence needed to identify the offenders.

“There could be a piece of footage on your phones which give us that little nugget of information we need to identify the person responsible. We’d rather have the footage to view and be able to determine whether it has relevance or not, so please take a small amount of time and help us bring them to justice.”

If you can help with our investigation, there are a number of ways to get in touch:

• By calling 101 quoting crime reference number 22000234041

• By emailing [email protected] quoting crime reference number 22000234041 in the subject line.

• If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.