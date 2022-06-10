Lincolnshire holidaymakers in limbo after short-notice flight cancellations

A man from a village near Cleethorpes is among a large number of people affected by the ongoing flight cancellations and delays after his holiday was ruined at short notice.

Matt Johnson from Holton le Clay was looking forward to a one-week break in Bulgaria and had been due to fly there from Manchester on May 31, but his flight was cancelled only the day before.

He told BBC Look North: “That’s 10 days now and we’ve still had no communication regarding rebooking, a refund, or communication regarding communication, so we’re just wondering what sort of time frame they should be dealing with that.”

Government ministers are said to have accused operators of selling more flights and holidays then they can deliver as the aviation industry continues to struggle with staff shortages after the coronavirus pandemic.

However, industry leaders have argued that the government could have done more to support the sector during the pandemic.

Thousands of passengers were left stranded abroad after more disruption over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend, and flight cancellations and airport delays are reportedly expected to continue over the next few months.