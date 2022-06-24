Man threatened and pushed in Boston assault
There were no serious injuries
We are appealing for information after an assault on Wide Bargate in Boston on the morning of 22 June.
A man was threatened and pushed but thankfully there were no serious injuries.
We would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident.
If you can help us with information, Please get in touch in one of the following ways.
- Call 101 quoting incident reference 127 of 22 June.
- Email [email protected] quoting 127 of 22 June in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111