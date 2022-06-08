Found: Ashleigh, 33, from Bourne area
Have you seen Ashleigh?
UPDATE – 3.58pm: We can now report that missing Ashleigh has been found safe and well.
Have you seen Ashleigh? The 33-year-old went missing earlier today from the Bourne area.
Ashleigh is a white male who is 6ft 5ins, with a stocky build. He has short strawberry blonde hair and has a short beard.
He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt, and dark jeans.
If you have any information, please call us on 101 quoting incident 116 of 8 June. Or email [email protected] and include ‘incident 116 of 8 June’ in the subject line.