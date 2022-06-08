June 8, 2022 3.32 pm

Found: Ashleigh, 33, from Bourne area

Have you seen Ashleigh?
Ashleigh, 33, has been missing from the Bourne area since Wednesday. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

UPDATE – 3.58pm: We can now report that missing Ashleigh has been found safe and well.

Have you seen Ashleigh? The 33-year-old went missing earlier today from the Bourne area.

Ashleigh is a white male who is 6ft 5ins, with a stocky build. He has short strawberry blonde hair and has a short beard.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt, and dark jeans.

If you have any information, please call us on 101 quoting incident 116 of 8 June. Or email [email protected] and include ‘incident 116 of 8 June’ in the subject line.