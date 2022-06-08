Imps winger re-joins League Two side on permanent deal
He became a fan’s favourite on loan last season
Theo Archibald’s time at Lincoln City has come to an end, as the winger signs for Leyton Orient on a permanent deal after an impressive loan spell last season.
The 24-year-old wide player joined Lincoln City in the summer of 2020, but made just 12 appearances for the Imps, scoring once against Mansfield Town in the Papa John’s Trophy.
Archibald spent the 2021/22 season on loan at League Two side Leyton Orient, scoring eight goals and providing nine assists in 42 appearances, and he will now rejoin the O’s on a permanent basis.
An undisclosed fee has been agreed between the two clubs, and Lincoln City will retain a future financial interest in the player. The transfer is subject to EFL approval.
The move leaves Lincoln a bit exposed in wide areas in terms of squad depth, with Anthony Scully, Hakeeb Adelakun and Chris Maguire now the only recognised wingers in the first team squad for next season.
The Imps expressed their thanks to Theo Archibald for his contributions and wished him the best for his future, where he hopes to continue the momentum he picked up on loan at Orient last campaign.
🤝 Ladies and gentlemen, we got him!
The Club is delighted to announce the transfer of Theo Archibald from Lincoln City for an undisclosed fee.
The silky Scotsman has signed a two-year deal with the O's, tying him to the Club until 2024! #LOFC #OneOrient pic.twitter.com/0PgcNHqGp9
— Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) June 8, 2022