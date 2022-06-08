June 8, 2022 3.30 pm

Imps winger re-joins League Two side on permanent deal

He became a fan’s favourite on loan last season
Theo Archibald proved to be a real hit on loan at Leyton Orient last season, and he has now joined the League Two side on a permanent basis. | Photo: Leyton Orient FC

Theo Archibald’s time at Lincoln City has come to an end, as the winger signs for Leyton Orient on a permanent deal after an impressive loan spell last season.

The 24-year-old wide player joined Lincoln City in the summer of 2020, but made just 12 appearances for the Imps, scoring once against Mansfield Town in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Archibald spent the 2021/22 season on loan at League Two side Leyton Orient, scoring eight goals and providing nine assists in 42 appearances, and he will now rejoin the O’s on a permanent basis.

Theo Archibald. | Photo: Lincoln City Football Club

An undisclosed fee has been agreed between the two clubs, and Lincoln City will retain a future financial interest in the player. The transfer is subject to EFL approval.

The move leaves Lincoln a bit exposed in wide areas in terms of squad depth, with Anthony Scully, Hakeeb Adelakun and Chris Maguire now the only recognised wingers in the first team squad for next season.

The Imps expressed their thanks to Theo Archibald for his contributions and wished him the best for his future, where he hopes to continue the momentum he picked up on loan at Orient last campaign.