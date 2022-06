He was last seen near Sleaford

The 71-year-old was last seen walking away from the Main Street, Aunsby, Sleaford area at around 6pm yesterday, Wednesday, 22 June.

He is 5ft 7” tall, of slim build and is wearing beige trousers, boots and a check shirt.

We are extremely worried for Andrew and want to make contact with him as soon as possible.

If you think you’ve seen him, known where he is, or have information, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 192.