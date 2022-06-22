Missing: Have you seen William?

He was last seen in the Stamford area

Have you seen missing William?

The 33-year-old was last seen at around 6pm today in the Charlock Drive area of Stamford.

He is around 5ft 10” tall and was last seen wearing a white t-short, blue shorts and white trainers.

We are extremely worried for his safety, and we want to make contact with him as soon as possible.

If you have seen him, or know where we can find him, please get in touch.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident 360 of 22 June.