Nearly 700 Ukrainian refugees settled in Lincolnshire

Nearly 700 Ukrainian refugees have now settled in Lincolnshire as guests of 250 hosts who opened their doors under the government’s Homes for Ukraine programme.

This is in direct response to the situation in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion in February this year. The response is supported by the Lincolnshire Resettlement Partnership which comprises of Lincolnshire councils and a range of public sector agencies and charitable sector organisations.

In respect of the latest Homes for Ukraine initiative, more than 3,200 Lincolnshire households have expressed an interest in offering up their homes as accommodation.

With visa applications being approved and arrivals taking place constantly, it is anticipated that there could be 1,000 Ukrainians being housed through Homes for Ukraine in 400 Lincolnshire homes by the end of the summer.

Ukrainians already resident in the county are offering sanctuary to family members under a separate government-backed programme that doesn’t draw on the Resettlement Partnership’s input. However, it is reliant on Lincolnshire’s big community welcome which has so far been positive.

Meanwhile, more hosts are currently being sought to ensure a high level of provision. Anyone who is interested, or knows someone who is, in providing accommodation for a minimum of six months, they are being urged to get in touch with the Lincolnshire Homes for Ukraine team via email at [email protected].

Sponsors who are successfully matched to Ukrainian guests are offered a £350 per month thank you payment.

Anyone who wants to show support but is unable to offer accommodation, could consider donating to the Lincolnshire Community Foundation’s Ukraine Refugee Appeal. More than £8,000 has already been raised and funds will help to meet the specific, individual and more personal needs of the arriving Ukrainian guests.

Lincolnshire’s significant caring contribution to the crisis is since Russia invaded Ukraine is being recognised during Refugee Week.

Councillor Richard Wright, Leader of North Kesteven District Council and Lincolnshire representative on the East Midlands Migration Board, said: “This wouldn’t be possible without the incredible generosity and support shown by residents who, most recently, have opened their doors to Ukrainians and prior to that supported provision for the resettlement of refugees fleeting Syria, Afghanistan and other nations.

“They have given generously of their time, money and efforts and their heartfelt support and expression of a ‘Big Lincolnshire Welcome has enabled them all to start rebuilding their lives in comfort, safety and secure confidence.”