Police appeal for help to find missing teen
Can you help us find 13-year-old Cameron?
We are concerned for his safety and are appealing for help to locate him.
Cameron is from the Laceby area of Scunthorpe and was last seen on Doncaster Road, Scunthorpe yesterday evening (Tuesday 21 June).
He is described as approximately 5ft 8” tall with brown hair and was last seen a black t-shirt with bright pink squares on it, he was also wearing black trousers and white trainers.
We believe Cameron may have travelled to the Lincoln area.
If you have any information, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 434 of 21 June.