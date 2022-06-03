No more protection for Gainsborough cemeteries as trouble ends

A protection order around Gainsborough’s cemeteries could be coming to an end due no “significant” issues at the sites.

West Lindsey District Council’s Regulatory Committee on Thursday will be asked to approve a consultation around the Gainsborough Cemeteries Public Spaces Protection Order after “very little intervention” was needed and no fixed penalty notices were made.

The order was brought into force in 2019 in order to tackle anti-social behaviour from dog owners and restrict the use of motor vehicles for “recreational purposes”. It is due to expire on October 13, 2022.

It was requested by Gainsborough Town Council following complaints from residents who reported dog faeces being found on graves and pets being allowed to walk over graves off their leads instead of being on the path.

A report due before councillors next week says: “At the cemetery sites, there has been very little intervention needed from council officers and there have not been any fixed penalty notices issued relating to either of the restrictions.”

In total there have been 61 visits to monitor with six reports from the public since the order was brought in.

Over the three years, one warning letter has been issued and seven people given words of advice after their dogs were off the lead.

In two instances the offenders left the cemetery before action could be taken.

“Given that the level of issues relating to the site are not significant, it is proposed that a discharge of the PSPO is consulted upon,” said the report.

However, bosses said: “Whilst it is proposed that the PSPO be discharged, this does not mean that any future concerns cannot be addressed.

“There are measures that the council and the town council could carry out to address any future concerns.”

They said this included Community Protection Notices, additional signage and continued patrols by enforcement officers.

If approved, a consultation will take place from Monday, July 4, to Monday, August 1, 2022.