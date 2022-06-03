Exciting opportunity for aspiring female racers as Formula Woman comes to Lincolnshire

Formula Woman, an initiative to get more females into racing, will be coming to Blyton Park race circuit near Gainsborough to offer aspiring racing drivers the chance to sample the high-octane action for themselves.

The 2022 Formula Woman initiative has already delivered six successful female drivers who are now competing in this year’s British GT Cup, and it will now be bringing the first tour and track festival to Lincolnshire from August 27-29.

Saturday and Sunday at Blyton Park will see track action as Formula Woman participants who have signed up take their cars out. The Monday will be a sprint day format, where participants run one at a time against the clock.

A special offer is in place for any female with aspirations of driving a racing car to experience what it’s like during the weekend, with tickets valid for a track ride in a race car or karting session – as well as the chance to discover what Formula Woman can offer them.

The price of the ticket will be deducted from the cost of entering the Formula Woman scheme next year, should the person sign up after their experience.

Formula Woman founder and CEO, Graeme Glew said: “The FW (Formula Woman) community is expanding rapidly – both in the UK and abroad – so we have turned what is essentially an event for those who are already part of it, into a chance for other women to see and experience what it is all about.

“We’re trying to show potential FW participants many of the elements involved, first-hand. There will be the chance to talk with our current Formula Woman drivers, to visit the exhibition we are staging which shows how Formula Woman works – and, to experience for themselves either getting out on track in a race car, driven by one of our FW racers, or to drive themselves in one of our karting sessions.”

General admission tickets for women drivers and friends cost £18 on Saturday and Sunday, and £20 on Monday, with under-12s attending for free. You can get more details from the Formula Woman website.