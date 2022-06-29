Objections ignored as 200 ‘rammed’ homes in North Thoresby set for approval

Plans for 198 new homes to be built in North Thoresby are to be approved next week, despite more than 160 objections.

East Lindsey District Council ‘s planning committee next Thursday will be asked to give the go ahead to Cyden Homes’ plans for land off Ludborough Road.

However, the proposals have seen objection from the parish council, 164 neighbours and ward councillors.

Concerns mainly revolve around whether the development is the right size, how the local network will be affected and the environmental impacts along with comments around flooding and infrastructure.

Councillor Hugo Marfleet, County Councillor for the Louth Wolds Division, has written tot the authority saying: “The number of houses for the site is too many, all rammed, in which is completely against the existing character of the village and its present layout.”

He, along with other objectors said the landscaping had “very poor environmental benefits”, while access to the A16 would be dangerous.

“The site lends itself to a new development, which should represent the existing village character and be an extension of that. It should represent a modern outlook of trees, hedges and some space for the residents to walk, feel good and interact with each other, with an exemplar of quality design, layout and modern build.”

He said a nearby road was damaged following a recent accident and said that access from Ludborough Road was often “fast and dangerous”.

However, council officers said the site is allocated for housing in the Local Plan and that proposals are “acceptable”.

“This is undoubtedly a controversial application with significant local interest and representation,” they said.

They added that a figure for housing in the Local Plan was only “indicative” and not a “ceiling”.

“The housing mix is considered acceptable and although the estate form is not commensurate with the wider form and pattern of development in the village, it is an inevitable consequence of the site form, relationship to existing development and limited opportunities to provide direct connection to the village core.

“Nevertheless, the development will achieve ‘best possible’ outcomes in that respect and the design of the dwellings is not untraditional or inappropriate in their own right.”