Overturned lorry closes section of A15 by Caenby Corner
Road closed in both directions
UPDATE 2.34PM: We are pleased to report that the A15 from Kirton in Lindsey to Caenby Corner has now reopened following an incident where a lorry overturned earlier today.
Please be aware that we are on scene at the A15 just north of Caenby Corner where a lorry has overturned.
The road will be closed in both directions from the A15 at Kirton in Lindsey while the vehicle is recovered, please avoid the area.
Incident 101 of today relates.