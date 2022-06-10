Paralympic gold rower opens new Grimsby supermarket
Grace Clough won gold at the 2016 Paralympic Games
Grimsby has welcomed a new Aldi store in the town with a ribbon cutting courtesy of Paralympic gold medallist Grace Clough.
The new store, located at Matthew Telford Park on Scartho Top opened to customers at 8am on Thursday morning, with a team of 25 colleagues from the local community joining the Aldi workforce.
To celebrate a partnership between Team GB and Aldi, a ribbon cutting event was held at the Grimsby store with Grace Clough, gold medal winner in the mixed coxed four rowing at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Grace was joined by pupils at local primary school Woodlands Academy, before giving an inspirational assembly to the children about eating healthy, fresh food.
Pupils were given the opportunity to win a £20 gift voucher to spend at the new store, and the Paralympic rower Clough handed bags of fresh fruit and vegetables to the first 30 customers.
The new Aldi store will be open seven days a week, from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.
It boasts large chillers and freezers for British meat products, at ‘Food to Go’ section and a Health & Beauty product area – as well as the now iconic Aisle of Aldi.
Store Manager Gary Archer said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Grimsby. It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks.
“I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support Woodlands Academy primary school through our partnership with ParalympicsGB.”
ParalympicsGB star Grace Clough added: “I’ve had a fantastic time opening the new Aldi this morning. It was an honour to officially open the store and welcome customers inside for the first time.
“It was great to speak with the children at Woodlands Academy primary school about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family. Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”
The new Aldi store is calling on local charities and foodbanks in Grimsby to register with community engagement platform Neighbourly, which offers charitable organisations the chance to collect surplus food up too even days a week.
Any charities in the Grimsby area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected].