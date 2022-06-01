Pedestrian injured after Scartho Road collision
Officers investigating reports of a road traffic collision are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
It is reported that a black Lexus and a teenage pedestrian were in collision on Scartho Road, Grimsby, at around 5:10pm on Monday, May 30.
The incident occurred between the junctions with Homefield Avenue and St Helens Avenue. The pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment on serious injuries.
If anyone witnessed the incident, or has dashcam footage that may assist with our enquiries, you can contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 358 of May 30.