Reports of scammers pretending to work for Lincolnshire highways

Plus what to do to ensure they’re genuine

Lincolnshire Trading Standards is investigating reports of scammers claiming to work for the county’s highways team.

The scammers are apparently posing as council highways teams and offering to carry out resurfacing works such as pothole repairs or tarmacking on private land.

They will reportedly claim to have leftover tarmac and offer to do the work before leaving victims with a huge bill.

Sally Gray, senior officer at Lincolnshire Trading Standards, explained: “Residents should take care to research any company before agreeing to contract them for any work.

“In this case, especially if they are responsible for a community facility – like a local sports club – or a town or parish council in the south of the county, as these seem to be the main targets.”

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said that highways officers and contractors will never approach someone and offer to do work, and that people should contact the council if uncertainty ever creeps in.

She said: “If you are ever unsure whether someone is working on behalf of the highways team, contact the council on 01522 552222 to confirm before agreeing to anything.”

If you believe a business has broken the law or acted unfairly, you can report them to Trading Standards through the Citizens Advice Consumer Service, either online or by calling 0808 2231133.