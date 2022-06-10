Plans for 50MW solar farm near Horncastle move forward

Plans for a 74 hectare solar farm near Horncastle appear to be moving forward after developers submitted their latest applications.

Hatton Solar Farm, from renewable energy developer Push and consultants Sustainable Planning Design Studio, has submitted an Environmental Impact Assessment to East Lindsey District Council to get a screening opinion on the plans for land adjacent to Sotby Woods on Sturton Road, Hatton.

The farm hopes to produce around 49.99MW for around 40 years. Those behind the plans said it will be enough to power around 21,000 UK homes.

A spokesman for SPD also confirmed that the full planning application for the site is also in the process of being validated by the authority.

A website accompanying the plans will help ELDC meet a target of net zero carbon emissions by 2040 and will include “significant” biodiversity enhancements.

“Push and SPD-Studio will work closely with the local planning authority and communities to ensure the project is developed and built to a high standard, which will create local jobs, increase biodiversity in the area, and minimise any disruption to the local community during the construction phase,” said the website.

They said the renewable energy total of around 70GWh per annum will be the equivalent to displacing around 12,500 tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere, around 2,700 cars.

“This will influence climate change and as CO2 emissions are reduced air quality in the UK will improve, ensuing our planet is not damaged for future generations.”

The number of solar farms planned for Lincolnshire has caused serious debate over the past few months with major plans also taking place at Gate Burton, Cottam and West Burton and on the Rutland and Stamford border.

There are fears the farms could detract from valuable agricultural land, something senior councillors believe will be even more important during the cost of living crisis as the UK looks to become more self-sufficient.

However, organisers of the latest plan said: “During the lifetime of the project Push aims to have minimal impact on the land, our objective is to enhance the quality of the land and soil as well as contribute to the biodiversity of the site.”

For more information visit the developers’ website.