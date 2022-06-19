Police appeal after Lincoln fight

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after an alleged fight in the centre of Lincoln.

Officers were called to deal with the incident outside McDonald’s on High Street, at around 1.20am on Sunday, 19 June.

The fight reportedly involved three men and a woman, and we are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

We want to speak to the people pictured as we believe they may be able to help us in our investigations.

If you know them or can help us get in touch with them, you can contact us in one of the following ways –