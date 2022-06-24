Police appeal to find man wanted for Lincoln robbery
Have you seen Lee?
Help us find wanted man Lee Grayson
Lee Grayson, aged 30, from Mablethorpe, is wanted for a Lincoln robbery.
He has links to the Birmingham and Wolverhampton areas.
If you have seen him, or have any information to help the search, please get in touch in one of the following ways.
Call 101 quoting occurrence number 22000158168.
Email [email protected] quoting reference 22000158168 in the subject line.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.