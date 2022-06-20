Police believe skull found at Lincolnshire duck pond is human
Police say it has been at the site for many years
Update, 20 June
Our officers remain at the location, and the cordon is expected to be lifted this evening.
We believe this maybe a human skull that has been at the site for many years, but we cannot confirm this until forensic examination has taken place. This can take several weeks.
Original release:
Police officers and forensics are at the duck pond in Pear Tree Lane, Fulstow, following a report of a human skull being found by a member of the public.
Our force control room was called by a member of the public who reported that the bone was in the pond at around 12.37pm on Thursday 16 June.
We believe this may be a human skull, but this will be determined by an in-depth forensic examination of the skull which can take up to several weeks to complete.
The area has been cordoned off and we expect to remain in the area carrying out a full search over the weekend and into Monday.
We will release an update when one is available.