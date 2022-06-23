Police increase patrols as machete attack suspects remain at large

Lincolnshire Police are stepping up patrols in Lincoln in the coming days as they continue to search for the suspects of a serious assault.

A man in his 50s suffered a fracture to his skull and jaw, and male in his 20s sustained a wound to his leg, after the incident in Lincoln on St Peters Avenue on Tuesday night but the suspects remain at large.

The victims were taken to hospital for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said they received several calls about disorder involving a man armed with a machete at an address on St Peters Avenue, near Boultham Park, just before 9.30pm on June 21.

When The Lincolnite asked police on Thursday morning whether the suspects have been caught, the force said: “There is no further update for us to give at the moment”.

The police cordon on St Peters Avenue was no longer in place on Thursday morning after what the forces believes was “an isolated incident” saying that “the people involved were known to each other.”

Police believe there may be items of clothing which have been discarded nearby.

They are urging the public to contact them if they find any clothes or footwear in the Boultham Park or Moorland areas, and are “more than happy to speak with local residents or anyone who may be concerned”.

Anyone with information which could help with the investigation should contact police on 101 quoting incident 465 of June 21.