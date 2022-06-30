Quacking charity duck Race back this summer in Lincoln

Sophie Cartledge (nee Redhead), a loving mother of two children, was found by her 15-year-old daughter with appalling and fatal injuries, at a house on Baldwin Avenue, Bottesford on Friday, June 18, 2020.

​Today (Thursday, June 30, 2022) at Hull Crown Court, 37-year-old Andrew Grimes was sentenced to life in prison for her murder.

Andrew Grimes (37) of Temple Road, Scunthorpe was charged with murder and appeared in court, pleading guilty to her murder and to two cases of sexual assault on her.

The judge sentenced him to serve a minimum sentence of 27 years before he can apply for parole.

Detective Inspector Grant Taylor said: “This is a dreadful case where a woman lost her life at the hands of a man who she trusted and loved.

“Andrew Grimes (pictured left) is a dangerous offender who used extreme violence and brute force and meted out a brutal attack that left Sophie with significant injuries which led to her death. I am reassured that he is now behind bars and unable to harm anyone else.

“I want to thank Sophie’s family for their bravery and unstinting support of our investigation.

“I also want to praise them for their fortitude in dealing with a situation which no family should ever have to cope with. Our thoughts remain with Sophie’s family and loved ones as they begin to build their lives without her.

“I would like to provide reassurance to anyone who may have suffered from any form of domestic abuse, be it coercive control or physical or mental abuse, that we will listen to and support you.

“Sophie died tragically, leaving her young family to face life without her. I only hope that anyone else reading this who may be suffering from domestic abuse has the courage to come forward and let us help them.”

If you are a victim of domestic abuse, call us on 101 and take the first step to breaking the cycle. You will be listened to, we will support you and we will do all we can to bring your abuser to justice.

There is information on our website about how to report and get support for domestic abuse: https://www.humberside.police.uk/domestic_abuse