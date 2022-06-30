Raunch-ing soon: GloryHoles Golf coming to Lincoln High Street

‘Raunchy mini-golf action’ is coming to Lincoln as GloryHoles Golf prepares to open its third bar later this summer.

GloryHoles Golf will open in the unit formerly occupied by Interpsort on Lincoln High Street, initially for drinks by the end of July.

It is expected to open with a full 18 holes of raunchy mini-golf action, including 13 lucky dip holes, before the end of September.

GloryHoles was set up by business partners Dan Brown, Drew Hewitt and Dave Hood of Curious Venues, who have so far opened venues with their ‘unique adult mini-golf experience’ in Nottingham and Sheffield.

The bar area is expected to include arcade machines, pool and beer pong, and there is also expected to be an upstairs room for private hire with games and screens. The 18 holes will each have their own unique themes and challenges.

There are also plans for a terrace area, as well as outdoor seating in front of the building. The former occupiers of the building Intersport closed in January 2021 before reopening for a weekend in June last year to dispose of its remaining stock.

It is understood that prices will be £10 per head from Monday to Thursday, and then £12 Friday to Sunday. Opening hours are expected to be 4pm-11pm on Mondays, 12pm-11pm Tuesdays to Thursdays, 12pm-1am Fridays and Saturdays, and 12pm-10pm on Sundays.

If Lincoln matches its Nottingham bar, then customers could be urged to “grab your club and take it to the jungle, ride the wave and take on extraterrestrials across 18 uniquely themed holes to fill”.

In terms of the bar and lounge, its Nottingham venue says “even the best need to take a break after getting balls deep in our holes.”