Jailed for a year just six months ago: Man wanted by police for serious assault

A 31-year-old Lincolnshire man is wanted by police in connection with a serious assault, just months after he was given a year-long prison sentence.

Benjamin Flatters, 31, was sentenced to 12 months in prison in December 2021 after he frightened a woman and her grandson by arming himself with a knife he’d taken from the room of another resident at a motel he was staying at.

He admitted two charges of affray and possession of a bladed article after this incident, and it is not the first time he has been in trouble with the law.

Flatters was given a two-week jail term in 2013 when he posted offensive comments on Facebook regarding the murder of Drummer Lee Rigby in London.

He had sent messages of a “grossly offensive” nature, aimed towards Muslims and extremists, while also being charged for allegedly sending messages of a sexual nature to underage girls and offering to supply drugs via social media.

In 2018, he was again wanted by police over an alleged assault, for which he failed to appear at Lincoln Crown Court.

He is now wanted by officers in connection with another serious assault, and if you have seen him or know where he is you should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.