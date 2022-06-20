Rising costs makes Lincoln allotment owner nervous for future

Lincolnshire-born rugby star Ollie Chessum has been named in England’s squad for the upcoming tour of Australia, just days after helping Leicester Tigers to Premiership title-winning glory.

The 21-year-old was born in Aunsby, which is between Sleaford and Grantham, and began playing rugby at Carre’s Grammar School at the age of 13. He played for Sleaford, Newark and Kesteven Rugby Clubs, as well as enjoying a spell at Championship side Nottingham, before making his senior debut for the Tigers in August 2020.

It was a dream come true for Ollie when he was called up to the England squad for the first time for this year’s Six Nations. He made his international debut as a substitute in England’s 33-0 victory against Italy before featuring off the bench again in the 25-13 defeat away against eventual winners France.

Chessum was given a starting slot in the pack on Saturday as Leicester Tigers clinched their 11th Premiership title, and first for nine years, with dramatic 15-12 win against Saracens, thanks to a last-minute drop goal from Freddie Burns.

Ollie’s year continued to get even better on Monday morning when England Head Coach Eddie Jones named the young forward in his squad of 36 players ahead of the trip to Australia.

England will travel to Australia on Tuesday, June 22 ahead of their first game against the Wallabies in Perth on July 2. The second and third Tests will be played in Brisbane and Sydney on July 9 and 16 respectively.

Ollie is joined in the England squad by five of his team-mates from Leicester Tigers – Ellis Genge, Joe Heyes, Freddie Steward, and the uncapped duo of Guy Porter and Jack van Poortvliet.

England last toured Australia in 2016 when Jones’ side won all three Test matches and the Head Coach said: “Though we have nine players unavailable due to injury, we have picked a very strong squad capable of winning the series. This squad is a real mix of young, talented players and some very experienced, senior players and we’re looking forward to bring the group together.

“This tour will be a great experience for the group and a crucial part of the team’s work towards the Rugby World Cup in 2023. We will continue to develop the base of the squad and how we want to play.

“We’ve put a lot of work into preparation for the tour over the past few weeks but now the hard work really begins when we finally get the squad on the plane and to Australia.”