Rising costs makes Lincoln allotment owner nervous for future
“My allotment is a big part of my life”
A mum-of-two who owns an allotment in Lincoln said rising costs has made her “nervous and worried” for the future and believes these community spaces can “also grow lots of extra produce to help keep food banks topped up”.
Kirsty Ward, 32, spends a lot of time at her allotment which she describes as a “big part of my life”.
In an interview with BBC Look North she said the allotment enables her to “grow my own produce which reduces the cost of my weekly food shop and also it’s great for my mental health and wellbeing”.
However, she added: “I think with all the rise of costs, it has made me nervous and worried about my financial situation for the future.”