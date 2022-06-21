Platinum Jubilee medals for Mablethorpe coastguard volunteers

Victoria Atkins MP was on hand to give out the medals

Volunteers for Her Majesty’s Coastguard in Mablethorpe, Skegness and Donna Nook have been awarded Platinum Jubilee medals for their dedicated year-long service dealing with seaside incidents.

A ceremony took place on Friday, June 17 at the Conservative Club in Mablethorpe to honour the volunteers at the coastguard, with medals handed over by Louth & Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins.

Alongside the presentation was a special medal for Mablethorpe Station Officer Kevin Corner, who has served for 20 years at the coastguard as a mainstay for the team.

The volunteers of Donna Nook, Skegness and Mablethorpe, much like all coastguards across the country, are on call 24/7, 365 days a year – attending and co-ordinating a wide range of incidents.

These can be as severe as searching for missing people, rescues from the water and dealing with casualty care between emergency service visits.