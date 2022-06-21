4 hours ago

Platinum Jubilee medals for Mablethorpe coastguard volunteers

Victoria Atkins MP was on hand to give out the medals
A group of coastguard volunteers in Lincolnshire were given medals for their dedicated service on the county's coastline. | Photo: Ramon Ward

Volunteers for Her Majesty’s Coastguard in Mablethorpe, Skegness and Donna Nook have been awarded Platinum Jubilee medals for their dedicated year-long service dealing with seaside incidents.

A ceremony took place on Friday, June 17 at the Conservative Club in Mablethorpe to honour the volunteers at the coastguard, with medals handed over by Louth & Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins.

Alongside the presentation was a special medal for Mablethorpe Station Officer Kevin Corner, who has served for 20 years at the coastguard as a mainstay for the team.

A proud moment for Station Officer Kevin Corner, who was recognised for his 20 years of service at Her Majesty’s Coastguard. | Photo: Ramon Ward

The volunteers of Donna Nook, Skegness and Mablethorpe, much like all coastguards across the country, are on call 24/7, 365 days a year – attending and co-ordinating a wide range of incidents.

These can be as severe as searching for missing people, rescues from the water and dealing with casualty care between emergency service visits.