Rugby League: Hykeham battle hard in first ever match

Harrison Edgar Raey crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Hykeham Rugby League’s first ever match ended in a battling 40-28 defeat away against Sherwood Wolf Hunt Academy.

Jake Addison and Will Bullock also scored tries and Sam Jewers kicked four conversions for the visitors who are coached by Dave Moll and Dave Carter.

Sherwood Wolf Hunt’s tries were scored by Conor Buxton, Danny Dykes, Ryan Banner, Terry Titi, Jake Moss, Alex Berry, and Corey Crummack, with Dillon Goddard successfully kicking six conversions.

Hykeham travelled with 13 players of mixed experience, who have only trained together for around six weeks, and they showed great team spirit throughout, with Adam Bird being named as the visitors’ man-of-the-match.

In addition to Raey, Addison, Bullock, Bird, and Jewers, there were also positive performances by the other eight players on the pitch for Hykeham – Tom Jarvis, Ben Thomas, Kieran Wheeler, James Hooper, Craig Irwin, David Carter, Lucas Baker, and Chris Cox.

The visitors set the tone early with massive carries and effective structured play. Breaks by Bullock and Lucas Baker set up Reay to power his way over for the first two tries of the match.

Jewers added one conversion as Hykeham opened up a ten point lead, but Sherwood Wolf Hunt hit back with hit back

with two tries of their own to level matters at 10-10 going in at the break.

Hykeham continued to battle hard in the second half with Raey completing his hat-trick, while his fellow centre Addison and winger Bullock also added crossed for four pointers.

Unfortunately for the Lincolnshire side, Sherwood’s experience and extra energy began to shine through as the second half wore on and ultimately proved decisive, despite stubborn and aggressive defence by Hykeham.

Despite the result, the day was a great success for Hykeham who went toe-to-toe with an experienced side for much of the match after having only started out six weeks ago.

Any prospective new players interested in joining Hykeham Rugby League should contact Tom Jarvis on 07538 185341.

The club train every Tuesday (8pm-9pm) at Ruston’s Sports & Bar on Newark Road and welcome all players regardless of their experience.

Hykeham’s club chairman Tom Jarvis, who played the full match at prop, said: “I’m so proud of the lads putting in a big shift against an experienced unit like Wolf Hunt.

“They were fantastic hosts and we appreciate the opportunity they gave us to play.

“Huge thanks to those who have pushed this initiative and James Husband for doing all the admin, and Dave Moll and Dave Carter for giving us their knowledge of the game.

“Thanks also to Ruston’s for hosting our training at such a great facility.”

Husband, who is Rugby League Secretary at Hykeham, added: “That did not look like a team put together only six weeks ago.”