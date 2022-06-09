Rugby stars Freddie Tuilagi and James Haskell dance topless at new Lincolnshire festival

Former Samoa rugby international and Leicester Tigers player Freddie Tuiliagi danced topless on stage with ex-England star James Haskell during the latter’s DJ set at his first sports festival near Lincoln.

The Tuilagi Sports & Rugby Festival was held at Tuilagi Laird Park on Wood Lane in Norton Disney near Lincoln between Thursday, June 2 and Saturday, June 4.

James Haskell, who played more than 100 times for Wasps and earned 77 caps for England, was among the DJs performing on the Saturday night. Towards the end of his set, the rugby legends ended up on stage dancing topless together.

Freddie told The Lincolnite: “James Haskell was our headline on Saturday and I always have my traditional dance with my top off. He [James] tried to show off his 12 pack and he loved it. Everyone had a great night.

“It was a very successful festival. It’s been exciting and everyone that came enjoyed it which is the main thing. Everyone commented on how good the facilities were and they enjoyed the weekend. A massive thank you to everyone who came along and supported us and we are looking forward to next year.”

Haskell took to Twitter after and said: “When Freddie Tuilagi asks you to dance with your top off there is only one answer. ‘Yes sir, and for how long sir?’. I tried to sneak off after my set and he got me.”

England head Coach Eddie Jones and one of his players – Freddie’s brother Manu Tuilagi of Sale Sharks, held a coaching session with Hull Ionian Ladies – as well as giving talks in the ‘speakers’ tent’.

Other speakers included England Women captain Sarah Hunter, retired Leicester Tigers player Leon Lloyd, Matt Hampton of Get Busy Living and founder of Matt Hampton Foundation, and platoon sergeant and sniper commander Richard French.

DJs and bands performed live on the main stage during the evenings, including James Haskell, Wigan Warriors legend Martin Offiah, Barry Ashworth from the Dub Pistols, DJ Oscar Allison, The Baltic Donkeys, and Rick & RPJ Band.

Still buzzing 🙌 what a fabulous weekend of rugby! My personal highlight was getting to party all weekend with great people #tuilagirugbyfestival. Then the last dance with the England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Legend @jameshaskell 🔥💪 Our dates for 2023 coming soon 🏉 pic.twitter.com/u563ouyqME — Fereti Tuilagi (@FreddieTuilagi) June 7, 2022

When @FreddieTuilagi asks you to dance with your top off there is only one answer. “Yes sir, and for how long sir?” 😂😂😂 I tried to sneak off after my set and he got me! pic.twitter.com/xQg0aRaAAG — James Haskell (@jameshaskell) June 8, 2022

Great weekend at @FreddieTuilagi inaugural #tuilagirugbyfestival in Lincoln always a pleasure supporting our Pacifika Family can’t wait for a bigger and better weekend next year!!! #oneclub #onefamily #onecommunity pic.twitter.com/5j9fzxVib0 — Pacific Islanders Rugby Club (@PacIslandRugby) June 5, 2022

Freddie’s own Tuilager and Tuilagin were among the drinks on sale at the fun event, while there were also 20 rugby tournaments held across the weekend including for men’s, women’s and wheelchair teams.

Team Tuilager won the Elite tournament, taking home the cup and £1,000 prize, and Yasawa Team were the runners-up.

Freddie, who is now the head coach at Lincolnshire team Market Rasen & Louth, also confirmed to The Lincolnite the dates for the second Tuilagi Sports & Rugby Festival have now been set, with the 2023 event taking place between June 30 and July 2 next year.