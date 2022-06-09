8 hours ago

Rugby stars Freddie Tuilagi and James Haskell dance topless at new Lincolnshire festival

Dates now set for second Tuilagi Sports & Rugby Festival

Former Samoa rugby international and Leicester Tigers player Freddie Tuiliagi danced topless on stage with ex-England star James Haskell during the latter’s DJ set at his first sports festival near Lincoln.

The Tuilagi Sports & Rugby Festival was held at Tuilagi Laird Park on Wood Lane in Norton Disney near Lincoln between Thursday, June 2 and Saturday, June 4.

James Haskell, who played more than 100 times for Wasps and earned 77 caps for England, was among the DJs performing on the Saturday night. Towards the end of his set, the rugby legends ended up on stage dancing topless together.

Freddie told The Lincolnite: “James Haskell was our headline on Saturday and I always have my traditional dance with my top off. He [James] tried to show off his 12 pack and he loved it. Everyone had a great night.

“It was a very successful festival. It’s been exciting and everyone that came enjoyed it which is the main thing. Everyone commented on how good the facilities were and they enjoyed the weekend. A massive thank you to everyone who came along and supported us and we are looking forward to next year.”

Haskell took to Twitter after and said: “When Freddie Tuilagi asks you to dance with your top off there is only one answer. ‘Yes sir, and for how long sir?’. I tried to sneak off after my set and he got me.”

Brothers Manu, Freddie, and Vave Tuilagi with England head coach Eddie Jones (second left). | Photo: David Garcia

England head coach Eddie Jones and one of his star players Manu Tuilagi and the festival near Lincoln. | Photo: David Garcia

Freddie Tuilagi speaking to the crowd at the first Tuilagi Sports & Rugby Festival. | Photo: David Garcia

England head Coach Eddie Jones and one of his players – Freddie’s brother Manu Tuilagi of Sale Sharks, held a coaching session with Hull Ionian Ladies – as well as giving talks in the ‘speakers’ tent’.

Other speakers included England Women captain Sarah Hunter, retired Leicester Tigers player Leon Lloyd, Matt Hampton of Get Busy Living and founder of Matt Hampton Foundation, and platoon sergeant and sniper commander Richard French.

England head coach Eddie Jones giving a training session to Hull Ionians Ladies. | Photo: David Garcia

Hull Ionians Ladies with England head coach Eddie Jones and one of his star centres Manu Tuilagi. | Photo: David Garcia

England star Manu Tuilagi sharing his expertise with Hull Ionians Ladies. | Photo: David Garcia

DJs and bands performed live on the main stage during the evenings, including James Haskell, Wigan Warriors legend Martin Offiah, Barry Ashworth from the Dub Pistols, DJ Oscar Allison, The Baltic Donkeys, and Rick & RPJ Band.

Pacific Islands Rugby Club competed at the The Tuilagi Sports & Rugby Festival. | Photo: David Garcia

England head coach Eddie Jones, and brothers Freddie and Manu Tuilagi, with Letchworth RFU’s Under-15s. | Photo: David Garcia

Freddie’s own Tuilager and Tuilagin were among the drinks on sale at the fun event, while there were also 20 rugby tournaments held across the weekend including for men’s, women’s and wheelchair teams.

Team Tuilager won the Elite tournament, taking home the cup and £1,000 prize, and Yasawa Team were the runners-up.

England head coach Eddie Jones, Freddie Tuilagi’s business partner Daniel Laird, and rugby legends Manu Tuilagi and Martin Offiah. | Photo: David Garcia

Freddie, who is now the head coach at Lincolnshire team Market Rasen & Louth, also confirmed to The Lincolnite the dates for the second Tuilagi Sports & Rugby Festival have now been set, with the 2023 event taking place between June 30 and July 2 next year.