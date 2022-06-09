‘Grenade’ found at Lincoln’s Brayford Pool

UPDATE 12.30PM: The cordon has now been lifted – read the latest here.

UPDATE 11.10AM: Police anticipate the area to be closed for the next hour and have contacted the EOD team. The Minvera Building has been evacuated at the request of police.

A 100 metre cordon has been put in place by police after “what may be a grenade” was found at Lincoln’s Brayford Pool.

Lincolnshire Police are on scene and specialist officers are dealing with the incident.

The force said the cordon has been put in place as a precautionary measure.

The cordon affects part of Brayford Wharf North and the university campus and police are advising people to avoid the area.

Access to Lucy Tower Street has also been coned off, with this affecting the multi-story car park.

There is currently a police cordon in place on the Brayford, following the discovery of what appears to be a grenade. The cordon includes our Lucy Tower Street car park. You are currently not able to access your vehicle if it is parked there. We will keep you updated. — City of Lincoln Council (@lincolncouncil) June 9, 2022

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.