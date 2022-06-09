6 hours ago

‘Grenade’ found at Lincoln’s Brayford Pool

A police cordon is in place
A 100 metre cordon was put in place. | Photo: Ellis Karran for The Lincolnite

UPDATE 12.30PM: The cordon has now been lifted – read the latest here.

UPDATE 11.10AM: Police anticipate the area to be closed for the next hour and have contacted the EOD team. The Minvera Building has been evacuated at the request of police.

A 100 metre cordon has been put in place by police after “what may be a grenade” was found at Lincoln’s Brayford Pool.

Lincolnshire Police are on scene and specialist officers are dealing with the incident.

The force said the cordon has been put in place as a precautionary measure.

Access to Lucy Tower Street in Lincoln has been coned off. | Photo: Ellis Karran for The Lincolnite

The cordon affects part of Brayford Wharf North and the university campus and police are advising people to avoid the area.

Access to Lucy Tower Street has also been coned off, with this affecting the multi-story car park.

The police cordon is in place on Brayford Wharf North. | Photo: Ellis Karran for The Lincolnite

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.