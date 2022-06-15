Sutton bridge works due to finish in July

Update, 15 June — Jonathan Wilson, aged 33, of Woodthorpe Avenue, Boston, pleaded guilty to to the manslaughter of James “Jimmy” Britton on the grounds of diminished responsibility when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court today, Wednesday 15 June.

He also pleaded Guilty to s18 GBH against another man, and not guilty to the robbery of a van. It was agreed the charge of robbery of the van will sit on file.

Wilson is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on 19 July for sentence.

Update, 19 November at 18:50

This evening, Jonathon Wilson, aged 33, of Woodthorpe Avenue, Boston, has been charged with the murder of James “Jimmy” Britton (pictured). Wilson has also been charged with section 18 grievous bodily harm and robbery. He is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court tomorrow (Saturday 20 November).

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn, of East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “We would like to thank everyone who has helped with our investigation so far. We are very grateful for the support and information we have received. As the family continue to process the devastating loss of Jimmy, we ask that their privacy be respected.”

Previous releases

Update, November 19

A 33-year-old man, previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has now been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

Update, November 18

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man who was involved in a collision in Skegness.

Our officers, along with other emergency services, attended the report of a collision in Everingtons Lane at 4.14pm on Wednesday 10th November.

The collision was between a Ford Transit Van and two pedestrians, one man aged 20 and another man aged 37. The 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries, not believed to be life threatening.

Sadly, the 37-year-old man, James, known as Jimmy, Britton, from Skegness, died in hospital on November 18 as a result of his injuries.

A 33-year-old man was arrested soon after the collision on suspicion of attempted murder. He was released on police bail and immediately detained under the Mental Health Act to be dealt with in accordance with legislation.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn, from East Midlands Specialist Operations Unit, who is now leading the investigation, said: “This is a very tragic event and a family have lost their loved one. They have asked for their privacy to be respected as this very difficult time.

“We have launched a murder investigation and our inquiries are ongoing. We would like to hear from any witnesses who we have not yet spoken with and remind people to refrain from commenting or remarking on social media as this can be deeply upsetting and impacts on our investigation.”

If you can assist with our investigation, please contact us in one of the following ways:

By calling 101 quoting incident 307 of November 10.

By emailing [email protected] quoting 307 of November 10 in the subject line.

quoting 307 of November 10 in the subject line. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Please note, the man was aged 37 and not 38.

Update, November 15

The 33-year-old man arrested in connection with a collision involving two pedestrians in Skegness has been released on police bail.

Investigations are ongoing and we would like to hear from any witnesses we have not yet spoken with.

The collision happened on Everingtons Lane at around 4.14pm on November 10.

We will release an update when one is available.

Anyone with any information can call us on 101, quoting incident 307 of November 10.

Original release

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a collision in which a Ford Transit van allegedly drove into two pedestrians in Skegness.

Our officers, along with other emergency services, attended the report of a collision in Everingtons Lane at 4.14pm on Wednesday 10th November.

Two men, aged 20 and 38, sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital. Both remain in hospital.

The Ford Transit van left the scene, and a pursuit along the A52 was carried out. The van then came to a controlled stop after a stinger was used on the A52 Wainfleet Road, Boston. Officers arrested the 33-year-old suspect. He remains in custody and will be questioned in due course.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachael Cox said: “We understand residents may be concerned about this incident and we would like to make clear to the public that this is an isolated incident, and we do not believe it was related to an act of terrorism.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and we would ask the public to refrain from speculating on social media. We will have officers in this area carrying out inquiries so please do speak with them if you have any concerns.

“We are appealing for any witnesses who we have not yet spoken too, to call us on 101. We would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV of the area at around the time incident happened.”

If you can assist with our investigation, please call us on 101, quoting incident 307 of November 10.