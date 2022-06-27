Tens of thousands enjoy Armed Force Weekend celebrations in Cleethorpes
Flypasts from Red Arrows and other military aircraft
Tens of thousands of visitors flocked to Cleethorpes to enjoy the town’s Armed Forces Weekend celebrations.
Flypasts from the Red Arrows and other military aircraft were among the highlights happening in the town, as well as the return of the Cleethorpes Carnival, and the parade of veterans and standards which was the focal point of Saturday afternoon.
There were also static displays including the Royal Anglian Regiment, 250 Medical Squadron and 158-160 Royal Logistics Corps, as well as a firework display extended to mark the Queen’s 70th anniversary Jubilee year.
Sunshine, huge crowds and the seaside – a brilliant #British summer’s day at #Cleethorpes. Stunning images here by the team’s Corporal Adam Fletcher of the #RedArrows displaying for #ArmedForcesDay this afternoon. Thank you to everyone who turned out in North East #Lincolnshire. pic.twitter.com/hhb2fazJpc
— Red Arrows (@rafredarrows) June 25, 2022
The event a big success and organisers said the rail strikes over the weekend didn’t have a significant impact on visitor numbers.