The Lincolnite tries: The Barge’s new cocktails ahead of Jubilee reopening

The Barge in Lincoln has launched four new signature cocktails on its menu as it prepares to reopen in time for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Thursday.

The Students’ Union from the University of Lincoln purchased The Barge on the Brayford restaurant at auction for £192,000 before opening as a floating cocktail bar in June 2019.

It closed for the winter on October 28, except for private bookings, and it is now getting ready to welcome customers back again from 12pm on Thursday, June 2.

The venue is accessible to all, with both students and non-students welcome on board the unique floating bar.

Four new signature cocktails have been added to the menu and two that were available in advance of Thursday’s opening were showcased to The Lincolnite by new manager Dan MacRae, who is excited to start welcoming customers in to The Barge.

The new signature cocktails are as follows:

Shark Bait – fresh lime, Old J Gold Rum, Old J Spiced Rum, Monin Blue Curacao Liqueur & pineapple juice

Fish Tank – fresh lime, Tequila Blanco, Monin Blue Curacao Liqueur, Monin Gomme Syrup & lemonade, with fish shaped sweets.

Ocean Sunset – fresh lime, Old J Spiced Rum, Monin Peach Liqueur, Orange Juice & grenadine

Vimto Bon Bons – Moonshine Vodka, Monin Raspberry Liqueur, Vimto cordial & lemonade

A wide range of other cocktails are also available including classics such as Pornstar Martini, Cosmopolitan, Old Fashioned, Classic Mojito, and Long Island Ice Tea, as well as wines, beers, ciders, spirits, shots, and soft drinks. Drinks can be ordered at the bar or via the Student Orders app.

In addition, afternoon tea will be available priced at £8.95 per person between Thursday, June 2 and Sunday, June 5, with an optional Prosecco upgrade also available.

The Barge will be open Thursday-Sunday during the Queen’s Jubilee Bank Holiday celebrations (12pm-12am). After that it will be open throughout the summer on Thursdays (4pm-12am), Fridays (3pm-12am), and Saturdays (12pm-12am).

The floating cocktail bar can also be privately hired Sunday to Thursday – book by emailing [email protected].

Gemma Smart, Head of Marketing and Communications for Lincoln Students’ Union, told The Lincolnite: “We are excited to relaunch and hope for a sunny jubilee Bank Holiday. I think it is exciting as it’s a really unique venue, a bit of a talking point, and has the best beer garden in Lincoln.”

See more of our photo gallery below: