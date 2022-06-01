1 min ago

The Lincolnite tries: The Barge’s new cocktails ahead of Jubilee reopening

New signature cocktails and old favourites
Olivia Smith and manager Dan MacRae showcasing some of the new cocktails at The Barge on Brayford Wharf North in Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Barge in Lincoln has launched four new signature cocktails on its menu as it prepares to reopen in time for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Thursday.

The Students’ Union from the University of Lincoln purchased The Barge on the Brayford restaurant at auction for £192,000 before opening as a floating cocktail bar in June 2019.

It closed for the winter on October 28, except for private bookings, and it is now getting ready to welcome customers back again from 12pm on Thursday, June 2.

The venue is accessible to all, with both students and non-students welcome on board the unique floating bar.

Making one of the new cocktails – Fish Tank. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

New manager Dan MacRae putting the finishing touches to Fish Tank – one of the new cocktails on the menu at The Barge. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Olivia Smith making a Cosmopolitan cocktail. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Four new signature cocktails have been added to the menu and two that were available in advance of Thursday’s opening were showcased to The Lincolnite by new manager Dan MacRae, who is excited to start welcoming customers in to The Barge.

The new signature cocktails are as follows:

  • Shark Bait – fresh lime, Old J Gold Rum, Old J Spiced Rum, Monin Blue Curacao Liqueur & pineapple juice
  • Fish Tank – fresh lime, Tequila Blanco, Monin Blue Curacao Liqueur, Monin Gomme Syrup & lemonade, with fish shaped sweets.
  • Ocean Sunset – fresh lime, Old J Spiced Rum, Monin Peach Liqueur, Orange Juice & grenadine
  • Vimto Bon Bons – Moonshine Vodka, Monin Raspberry Liqueur, Vimto cordial & lemonade

Shark Bait and Fish Tank (both centre) are two of the new cocktails at The Barge, either side of old favourites Pornstar Martini and Cosmopolitan. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Inside the bar at The Barge. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A wide range of other cocktails are also available including classics such as Pornstar Martini, Cosmopolitan, Old Fashioned, Classic Mojito, and Long Island Ice Tea, as well as wines, beers, ciders, spirits, shots, and soft drinks.  Drinks can be ordered at the bar or via the Student Orders app.

In addition, afternoon tea will be available priced at £8.95 per person between Thursday, June 2 and Sunday, June 5, with an optional Prosecco upgrade also available.

Downstairs at The Barge. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Barge believes it has the “best beer garden in Lincoln”. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Barge will be open Thursday-Sunday during the Queen’s Jubilee Bank Holiday celebrations (12pm-12am). After that it will be open throughout the summer on Thursdays (4pm-12am), Fridays (3pm-12am), and Saturdays (12pm-12am).

The floating cocktail bar can also be privately hired Sunday to Thursday – book by emailing [email protected].

Gemma Smart, Head of Marketing and Communications for Lincoln Students’ Union, told The Lincolnite: “We are excited to relaunch and hope for a sunny jubilee Bank Holiday. I think it is exciting as it’s a really unique venue, a bit of a talking point, and has the best beer garden in Lincoln.”

See more of our photo gallery below:

