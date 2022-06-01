Till stolen from Mablethorpe arcade
Police are appealing to identify the man
We are seeking assistance to identify the man in the image in connection with a theft.
At around 6.45pm on 25 May, a man removed a till containing around £80 of cash from Bibby’s Arcade, City of Gold, Mablethorpe.
The man is described as white, of a medium build, aged around 30 years of age, and was wearing a black cap and a black hoodie with ‘money’ written on it.
If you know who this man is, or can assist us with our investigation, please call us on 101, quoting incident 419 of May 25.