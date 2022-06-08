Wanted man in custody after rooftop incident
A 19-year-old man is currently in our custody following an incident on Bristol Road, Scunthorpe, yesterday (Wednesday 7 June).
Officers were carrying out enquiries in the area when a man took to a nearby roof.
A cordon was put in place for the safety of everyone in the area whilst the incident was brought to a safe conclusion. We would like to thank everyone for their patience whilst emergency services carried out their duties.
A man has since been arrested on suspicion of robbery, criminal damage and assault. He remains in our custody at this time.