Appeal to locate driver after Chapel St Leonards mobility scooter collision
Police do not believe the driver was at fault
We are seeking assistance to locate the driver of a vehicle which was in collision with a man who fell from his mobility scooter.
Our force control room received a report that a man had suffered serious injuries after falling from his scooter and into the road. As he fell into the road, a car was passing and the man was in collision with the vehicle as he fell.
The vehicle did immediately stop but a friend of the injured man’s said to the driver that he didn’t need to stay as he had not done anything wrong. We believe the vehicle involved was a white Qashqai or a white SUV of some description.
This incident happened on South Road, Chapel St Leonards on 29 May. The elderly man was taken to hospital for treatment.
We do not believe the driver was at fault but we would like to speak with him so we can obtain his details for our system.
If you can assist us with this incident, please call us on 101, and quote 210 of 29 May.