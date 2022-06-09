Warning over stolen diggers in South Hykeham

We are appealing for information and issuing a warning around the potential sale of plant machinery following the theft of four excavators from a site in South Hykeham.

We were called to reports that three mini Bobcat diggers and one 3.5 tonne Kubota digger were stolen from the Boundary Lane area at some point between 10.30pm on Wednesday 8 June and 2.20am today (9 June). The mini diggers are white, red and black, and the larger one is black and orange.

Trailers and a number of tools were also reported to have been stolen.

Entry to the site appears to have been gained by force.

One of the trailors stolen from the site has been recovered by officers in the Thorpe on the Hill area this morning.

The machinery and tools have an estimated value of around £100,000 collectively, and we believe they may be offered for sale at prices that would be below market value.

We would appeal for anyone who may be approached to contact us with information.

We are particularly keen to appeal to the farming community to check their fields and extended land areas in case the machines have been left there.

If you can help with our investigation, please contact us in the following ways:

By calling 101 quoting incident 50 of 9 June.

By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 50 of 9 June.in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.