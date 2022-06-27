WWII tank recovered in Lincolnshire could be “running this time next year”

It could be back in full working order by next year

A WW2 tank dug up by a Lincolnsire farmer last April was on show at an 1940s event at the weekend — and it could be fully restored and could be “running this time next year”.

The amphibious Buffalo landing vehicle, which was brought in to provide defences in Crowland was washed away during floods in 1947 and sank into a hole.

It was recovered by farmer Daniel Abbott after being buried 30 feet deep for nearly 75 years.

The Buffalo LVT was excavated last April and a group of volunteers have been renovating it. It had its cockpit restored, front armour plating resprayed, the original gearbox repaired, and new tracks fitted.

It was on display at the Thorney & Crowland 1940s weekend on June 25 and 26 as part of commemorations for the 75th anniversary year of the floods.

Proceeds from the event will go towards further restoration of the vehicle, as well as plans to create a museum for local children to learn about the floods.

Little trip out today!!!! pic.twitter.com/C8AG4jk0Pc — Crowland Buffalo LVT (@BuffaloLvt) June 19, 2022

Another beautiful day at Park Farm, Thorney. Please come and say hello and have a tour of the buffalo! #CrowlandBuffalo pic.twitter.com/sdN7hk0B6e — Crowland Buffalo LVT (@BuffaloLvt) June 12, 2022

A GoFundMe page was also previously set up to raise funds, with over £4,000 so far raised towards the target of £20,000 – make a donation here.

Mr Abbott also told BBC that they were hoping to recover a second vehicle from the site in the coming months.

Buffalo LVT-4s were used to cross the Rhine in March 1945, a key moment in World War Two.

See the below video of the tank being restored earlier this year: